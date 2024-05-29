New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.19. 2,717,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 30,800,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Several research firms recently commented on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

