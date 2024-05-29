Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 201.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Nextracker worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 7.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXT shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

Shares of Nextracker stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.31. 4,041,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.42. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $62.14.

In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,084,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

