NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 25,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 85,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 price target on NextSource Materials and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

