Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 920.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance
OTCMKTS NPNYY traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
