Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

May 29th, 2024

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGCGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 43585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Northern Graphite Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$15.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.21 million during the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 138.27% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

