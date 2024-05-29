Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 371,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.73. 1,030,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,316. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

