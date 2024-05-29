Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.94

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.94 and traded as high as $35.07. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 44,100 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWPX. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $345.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 120.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

