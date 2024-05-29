nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,635 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.63% of nVent Electric worth $61,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

