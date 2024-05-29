NXM (NXM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001385 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,938.01 or 1.00004960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011903 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00111766 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.