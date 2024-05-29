NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011621 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,710.04 or 1.00127052 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011849 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00111318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

