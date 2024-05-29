Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) Short Interest Update

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,800 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the April 30th total of 799,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NXU Price Performance

NXU stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 381,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. NXU has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $112.20.

NXU (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter.

About NXU

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

Featured Articles

