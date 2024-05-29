NYL Investors LLC Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 0.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,581,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,182,000 after buying an additional 62,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 805,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,874,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.74. 820,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,767. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.31. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $112.92. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

