NYL Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 145,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,897,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,311,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

