NYL Investors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

NYL Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.07. 4,877,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,396. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.