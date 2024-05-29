NYL Investors LLC Sells 439,400 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

NYL Investors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,436,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned about 4.54% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLB traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,769. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $24.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.