OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,697,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,622 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $59,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OGE. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

