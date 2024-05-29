Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $631.0 million-$633.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.8 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.400 EPS.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.36. 5,132,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.98. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.21.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.84.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

