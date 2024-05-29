Olistico Wealth LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.50. 6,837,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,274,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The company has a market cap of $572.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

