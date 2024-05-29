Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,273.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.10. 97,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.62.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $176,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $176,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,734 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

