Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 172,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded down $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $207.41. The company had a trading volume of 43,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,103. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $216.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.71.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $38,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,570 shares of company stock worth $2,347,404. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.