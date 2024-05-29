Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 107.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,039,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,172,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,718,000 after buying an additional 2,055,506 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,938,000 after buying an additional 1,903,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,583,000 after acquiring an additional 831,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,302. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 497,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,151. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.