Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.48. 6,690,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,363. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

