Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 1,671 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

US Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.73. 1,332,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,576. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

