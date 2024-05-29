Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 208.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 186.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fluor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fluor by 36.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fluor by 86.5% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth about $394,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of Fluor stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.43. 917,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,094. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.11.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

