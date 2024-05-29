Olympiad Research LP Acquires 379 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $7,503,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after buying an additional 42,876 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.42. 97,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.71. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,049 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

