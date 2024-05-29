Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 28,232 Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Olympiad Research LP owned about 0.06% of Xponential Fitness at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 66.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $29,776,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $1,611,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on XPOF. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XPOF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 428,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,232. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $456.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

