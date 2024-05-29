Olympiad Research LP Invests $369,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Gentex by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 344,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 581,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on GNTX

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.