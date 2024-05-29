Olympiad Research LP Makes New $415,000 Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 480.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 59,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 97,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

CVR Energy stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,343. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

