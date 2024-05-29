Olympiad Research LP Purchases 3,214 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Olympiad Research LP increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of URBN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,642. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

