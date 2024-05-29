Olympiad Research LP Purchases Shares of 3,494 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $203,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 22.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.7% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 24,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE MMM traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $97.13. 2,496,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,630. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

