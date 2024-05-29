Olympiad Research LP Raises Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,866,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in GoodRx by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,401,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 435,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,875,000 after acquiring an additional 177,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 606,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -726.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.11.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

