Olympiad Research LP Sells 139 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VMI traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.88. 80,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.64 and a 200-day moving average of $225.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $303.57.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

