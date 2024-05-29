Olympiad Research LP Takes $304,000 Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Trading Up 0.2 %

LOGI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.64. 263,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,081. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $96.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.