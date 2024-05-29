Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 0.7%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $122.77 and last traded at $123.58. 807,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,919,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day moving average is $115.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

