Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.64

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.64 ($11.57) and traded as high as €10.69 ($11.62). Orange shares last traded at €10.68 ($11.60), with a volume of 3,930,648 shares.

Orange Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.75.

About Orange

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.