Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Orion worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Orion by 9.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion by 91.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 258,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

