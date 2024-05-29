OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.73. 77,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,257. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.04 and a 1 year high of $145.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $5,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,898,946.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $368,569.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,473 shares in the company, valued at $11,697,893.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $5,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,898,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,523 shares of company stock worth $9,550,257. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

