Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Down to $12.13

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $11.72. Ouster shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 83,088 shares changing hands.

OUST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $552.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ouster by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 164,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ouster by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

