Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,219,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 744,047 shares.The stock last traded at $8.43 and had previously closed at $8.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $606.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,337 shares of company stock worth $761,115. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,431,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 333,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 142,959 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

