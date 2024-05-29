Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.00 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and $10,883.41 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,391.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.79 or 0.00695629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00124387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00209196 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00093130 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,096,124 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.