Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.77 ($0.10), with a volume of 72981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.79 ($0.10).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

About Oxford BioDynamics

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of £24.23 million, a PE ratio of -111.29 and a beta of 0.46.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.