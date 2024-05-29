Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Shares Purchased by Swan Global Investments LLC

Swan Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 497,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,814 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF accounts for 0.5% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Swan Global Investments LLC owned about 0.83% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 497,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 127,814 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (PSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

