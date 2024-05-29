Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 101,261 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 101,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %
Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 906,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,048. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.18%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brandywine Realty Trust
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.