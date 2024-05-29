Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 101,261 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 101,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 906,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,048. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

