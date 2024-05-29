Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.64. 53,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,133. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

