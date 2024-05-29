Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,859 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in One Stop Systems were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

One Stop Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. 9,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $49.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.28.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

