Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSBD. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Shares of PSBD stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 84.94% and a return on equity of 18.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $9,713,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

