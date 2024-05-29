Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of PANL stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

