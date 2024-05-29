Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 61,854 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 340.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,854 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.