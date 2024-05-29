Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,156 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after acquiring an additional 97,627 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,489 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,543,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,993,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,328,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $190.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.62. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $145.94 and a twelve month high of $191.55.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

