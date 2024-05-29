Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $215.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.55. The stock has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.